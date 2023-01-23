NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott's Performance

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott © Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Dak Prescott was not the hero or leader the Dallas Cowboys needed him to be in Levi's Stadium on Sunday night.

Trailing 19-12 late in the fourth quarter, Prescott and the Cowboys offense had the ball deep in their own territory.

Prescott's first throw was a dropped pick-six. His second was an incomplete pass to an open Michael Gallup way downfield. And then finally on third down, Prescott was sacked.

The Cowboys punted and the 49ers ran the clock out on their following possession. Prescott, once again, failed to shine in the spotlight.

"These were evenly matched teams. The difference was, one QB played like an inexperienced rookie, and it wasn’t Brock Purdy. I remain a Dak Prescott fan, but there is no defending him tonight. #Cowboys," said Mike Greenberg.

"Dak Prescott looks exactly like the QB with the abysmal INT rate this season," David Lombardi said.

"Dak had Gallup for a touchdown. Threw it behind him over the wrong shoulder. I am in shock," Skip Bayless said.

Dak Prescott is a good quarterback, but he was outplayed by Brock Purdy tonight. The veteran quarterback threw two picks. That was the difference.

Maybe next year, Cowboys.