NFL World Reacts To Damar Hamlin's Announcement

Buffalo Bills fans hold a Damar Hamlin sign. © Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Early Sunday morning, reports surfaced saying that Damar Hamlin will attend the Bills' playoff game this Sunday afternoon.

However, Hamlin has since cleared the air.

Unfortunately, the Buffalo safety will not be attending the game.

But he is looking forward to cheering on his Bills vs. the AFC East rival Dolphins.

"My heart is with my guys as they compete today! Supporting from home as I focus on my recovery. Nothing I want more than to be out there with them! LFG #BillsMafia," Hamlin announced on Twitter.

The NFL world continues to support Damar Hamlin throughout his recovery.

"Here’s to your complete recovery and a lifetime of great health," one Twitter user wrote.



"Glad you're doing better, my friend #FinsUp," a Dolphins fan said.

"Get well soon, Dammar. Sending you best wishes," another NFL fan commented.

The Bills will no doubt keep Damar Hamlin on their minds during today's playoff game.