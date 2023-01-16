NFL World Reacts To Daniel Jones' Performance

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Jones showed poise and determination Sunday in the New York Giants' 31-24 wild-card win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Passing for 301 yards to go with a pair of touchdowns, Jones led New York to a 14-7 first quarter lead and then closed strong in the second half.

Football fans took notice of his performance and sung Jones' praises.

Jones received praise from a fellow quarterback, as Robert Griffin III tweeted, "The Giants won because Daniel Jones played the best game of his career in the biggest moment of his career."

Twitter users also pointed out the dynamic pairing of running back Saquon Barkley with Jones. Daniel's aerial attack was matched perfectly with Barkley's ground game, as the Penn State product rushed for a pair of touchdowns on nine carries.

"Daniel Jones showed up and played legitimately perfect," tweeted Bobby Skinner. "Saquon 115 yards making the most out of every single touch. So happy for those 2."

And while Jones earned plaudits from the general public, most importantly he has respect from within his own clubhouse. Head coach Brian Daboll didn't hesitate to label Jones as the team's leader.

"I've said it all year: He's been good for us, continues to be good for us, and he played a good game. As the leader of our football team, I'm proud of him."