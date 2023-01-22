NFL World Reacts To Eagles' Dominant Divisional Playoff Victory

© Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles secured the best record in the NFC during the regular season.

Against the Giants in the divisional round of the playoffs this Saturday, they proved exactly why.

Philadelphia crushed its NFC East rival 38-7 tonight, officially granting the Eagles a spot in the NFC Championship Game.

Still not 100 percent healthy, Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts accounted for three total touchdowns tonight. Kenneth Gainwell led the Eagles on the ground with 112 yards rushing and a touchdown, with fellow Philadelphia tailback and noted Giant-killer Boston Scott adding a rushing score, as well.

Hurts' two favorite targets today, tight end Dallas Goedert and wideout DeVonta Smith, combined for 11 grabs and 119 yards receiving. Each caught one of Hurts' two touchdown passes.

Arguably the most dominant performance, though, came from the Philly defense.

The Eagles shut the Giants out in the first half and allowed just seven points on the entire night. Giants' quarterback Daniel Jones was intercepted once and, as a whole, the New York passing offense was limited to 109 net yards on the evening.

Here's some of the best reactions to Philadelphia's dominant divisional round victory.

Philadelphia will now await the result of tomorrow's divisional matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers to determine their NFC title game opponent.

As the conference's No. 1 seed, the Eagles would have home field advantage against either team.