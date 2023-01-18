NFL World Reacts To FOX's Decision On Tom Brady

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Although the NFL world doesn't know when, exactly, Tom Brady's illustrious NFL career will come to an end, we know his post-playing plans. Brady has already agreed to a 10-year contract worth a whopping $375 million to become the lead NFL analyst for Fox.

As a result, many have speculated that Brady would be involved in Fox's coverage of Super Bowl LVII, which the network will broadcast on Feb. 12.

But with Brady's playing future still murky, it doesn't look like that will be the case.

Richard Deitsch of the Athletic reported Wednesday that Fox plans to have its top broadcast duo of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen call the big game. Brady could be involved with the studio coverage, Deitsch noted, but if that's the plan, Fox hasn't yet revealed it.

"For those wondering about Tom Brady/Fox NFL: Multiple industry sources say Fox Sports has no plans to use Brady in the booth for the Super Bowl," Deitsch tweeted. "You never know with the pregame given how long that show goes. But Burkhardt/Olsen is the plan. Fox Sports declined comment on it."

While the executives at Fox might not be thrilled that they don't get to put their $375 million man on air, most NFL fans seem happy that they won't have to see Brady during the Super Bowl. He's dominated Super Bowl coverage enough during his 23-year career, having played in the game 10 times.

Plus, fans seem to enjoy the commentary of Burkhardt and Olsen.

"It should be a 2 man booth based not only on the fact that they're the lead team, but on the fact that they've been excellent," one fan wrote on Twitter. "Burkhard/Olsen not being marquee names (yet) doesn't diminish the quality of their broadcasts. They've been superb."

"Burkhard/Olsen are the best booth going," commented another.

Whether or not Brady's full-time broadcasting career will begin next season remains to be seen.

Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, his season is over. Brady, who would be a free agent if he returns to the NFL, has not yet indicated whether he will take the field again in 2023, and if so, where.