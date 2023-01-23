NFL World Reacts To Greg Olsen's Performance Tonight

Greg Olsen © Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Last year, FOX lost both Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to ESPN. It was a huge loss, but their replacements have been rock solid.

Greg Olsen and Kevin Burkhardt have replaced Buck and Aikman as FOX's No. 1 NFL team.

Olsen, in particular, is receiving tons of praise for his call of the Cowboys-49ers game this Sunday night.

"I know Tom Brady will come in at $37.5 million per at some point, and he's gonna be on Fox's A team, obviously, because of it. But Greg Olsen's done freaking awesome in his first year on the big games, and doesn't deserve a demotion," Albert Breer said.

"Greg Olsen is the fantastic calling NFL games weekly. Aspire to get to where he is. Prepared. Timely. Smart. Teaches. Story tells. Don’t make it about him but about the game. Tremendous," said Dan Orlovsky.

"Greg Olsen is just so good. No-nonsense without being boring," Patrick Daugherty wrote.

"Greg Olsen is a much better listen analyzing the game than Romo. Not doing all the extras," one Twitter user wrote.

Greg Olsen is already one of the best analysts in the business.

Catch the rest of his call of Cowboys-49ers on FOX.