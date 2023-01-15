NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' Incredible Comeback Win Over Chargers

The Jacksonville Jaguars erased a 27-0 first half deficit tonight to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 in the first round of the AFC Playoffs.

Down 27-7 at halftime and 30-20 to begin the fourth quarter, Jacksonville scored 11 points over the final 15 minutes to cap one of the best comebacks in postseason history.

Trevor Lawrence, after throwing four first-half interceptions, officially earns a victory in his playoff debut.

The Jaguars outscored the Chargers 24-3 over the final two quarters tonight.

Jacksonville stymied a once-humming Chargers' offense in the second half and rode the arm of Lawrence, who tossed three touchdowns in the final 30 minute of action tonight.

After a failed Chargers' put-away possession with five minutes left in the fourth quarter, Lawrence and the Jaguars had just over 180 seconds to orchestrate a game-winning drive of their own.

A 25-yard scamper from tailback Travis Etienne put Jacksonville in field goal range, and the rest is history.

Tonight's comeback, according to the NBC broadcast crew, is the third-largest come-from-behind playoff victory of all time.