NFL World Reacts To Jaguars' New Quarterback Signing

After a breakout 2022 season with the CFL’s B.C. Lions, Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke announced that he signed with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Rourke set the CFL completion percentage record last season for the Lions before visiting with 12 NFL teams in recent weeks.

"Ultimately, my decision came down to my commitment to the pursuit of the dream I first had as a youngster watching Brett Favre win Super Bowls on NFL Films," Rourke said. "I am excited to announce that the realization of that dream starts today. After much prayer and deliberation, I will be signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars. I am looking forward to getting to work with my new teammates and coaches."

Rourke completed 255-of-324 passes for 3,349 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. He also rushed for 304 yards and seven touchdowns.

Rourke led the Lions to a 12-6 record. They lost lost to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the West Final.

A big signing by the Jaguars.

"Nathan Rourke will be reunited in Jacksonville with CFL Hall of Famer Henry Burris, who was supposed to coach him in B.C. this year before accepting a job with the Jags," said JC Abbott.



"Jacksonville just signed CFL QB Nathan Rourke to backup Trevor Lawrence next season. Really interesting player who could have legit upside at only 24. Had interest from over half the league, and visited with upwards of 12 teams over the last month," one fan wrote on social media.

Rourke will be expected to compete to back up Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence next season. C.J. Beathard, Lawrence's backup this season, will be an unrestricted free agent after this season.