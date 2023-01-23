NFL World Reacts To Jerry Jones' Decision On Mike McCarthy

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

Jerry Jones wants another Super Bowl, there's no question about it. But he's not going to be making any significant changes following the Cowboys' latest playoff loss.

Jones told reporters following the Cowboys' 19-12 loss to the 49ers on Sunday night that he's keeping McCarthy as his head coach.

In other words, McCarthy's job is safe.

"Jerry Jones said this loss has no impact on Mike McCarthy’s job," Jon Machota said.

"I don’t blame McCarthy one bit for this loss. He coached this team to a 12-5 record. Handled five tough games with Rush at QB and tons of injuries in the secondary. Also lost his starting LT for a large part of season, when came back moved him to RT where he played great," one fan on Twitter said.

"McCarthy isn’t the problem. He’s actually done a great job at taking strides to change things. Kellen multiple times this year got too cute, Dak choked in big games this year. ( GB, JAX, and now SF.) Zeke isn’t the old Zeke anymore. I think it’s time for a new RB, OC, and QB," another Cowboys fan argued.

"I know I'm going to get raked over the coals for saying this BUT he's got to question some of our qb's decision making. Dak a 7 year vet got outplayed by a dam rookie qb who didn't make any mistakes," a fan commented.

Mike McCarthy will get another crack at it next season, unless Jerry Jones has a change of heart this offseason.