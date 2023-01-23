NFL World Reacts To Jerry Jones' Sunday Announcement

Jerry Jones with Dak Prescott © Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Jerry Jones is sticking with Mike McCarthy next season; but what about Dak Prescott?

The veteran quarterback threw two costly picks in the Cowboys' 19-12 loss to the 49ers on Sunday. Their season, as a result, has come to an end.

Will Jones and Co. look to make a quarterback change during the offseason? It doesn't sound like it.

Jones announced after the game that, even after the loss, his confidence in Prescott is as high as ever.

"I thought we would win it because I’ve got such confidence in Dak," said Jones, via Jori Epstein. "I’ll line up there 5 times w/ a like situation& if we’ve got him at QB, I’ll take my chances. ...Tonight didn’t change my mind about the edge with him."

NFL fans are shocked by Jerry Jones' postgame announcement. Did he watch the same game the rest of us watched?

"It’s statements like these that make me cringe. It’s the point where as horrible as it sounds if the good lord called Jerry home I’d rejoice. We’d finally be able to hire real GM. This man has been crushing my hopes for 27 years now," one Twitter user wrote.

"Dak is another quarterback, like the Titans' quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Good, but nowhere near elite," one fan said.

"He does not know very much about the game. But he thinks he does. That's a horrible combination in a micromanaging owner," one fan critiqued.

Dak Prescott will be quarterbacking the Cowboys next season unless Jones has a change of heart.