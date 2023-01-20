NFL World Reacts To Jets Receiver Reportedly Telling Coach 'Go F--k Yourself'

© Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Tensions in New York appear to be high this offseason.

Just days after the Jets lost their sixth game in a row to end their 2022 campaign, the team fired offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur on January 11th.

Now, nearly two weeks later, one Jets' receiver is going viral for some... not so PG-rated comments he shared about his former offensive coordinator earlier in the year.

According to a report from The Athletic on Thursday, New York wideout Elijah Moore told LaFleur "go f--k yourself" and "you suck" following a zero-target, Week 6 win over the Green Bay Packers.

While it's certainly rare to have a player's harsh comments about a coach surface like Moore's here, it appears at least some in the NFL world have his back this Friday.

Take Twitter user Mike Wickett, for example, as he replied to Kleiman's above post by saying, "Pretty sure about a million Jets fans said the same thing."

Another member of the football community wishes Moore's comments would've come out sooner.

"Wish he would’ve said this after Week 1. Maybe the Jets make the playoffs," Jack said.

Some, however, are questioning the timing of Elijah's outburst, especially considering that it reportedly came after a win.

"Jets won this game 27-10," Greg wrote.

"This was after a game the Jets actually won 27-10 - tells me all I need to know about the teammate Moore is," John said.