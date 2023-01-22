NFL World Reacts To J.J. Watt's Sunday Announcement

J.J. Watt with his wife, Kealia Watt © Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

J.J. Watt's professional football career has come to an end, but it's possible he will stay as close to the game as possible.

On Sunday, Watt answered a few questions from fans on Twitter. One fan asked him about a potential future in the broadcasting business.

Early on during Watt's career he ruled out that possibility. But now that he's done playing football, he's reconsidering his options.

Watt said the TV business is now a "possibility" in his future.

"Certainly a possibility," Watt said. "Early in my career I said I would never do it, but I love the game too much to not be around it in some capacity. As for movies, not sure. I more enjoy the pressure, energy & adrenaline of a live audience (why I enjoyed hosting SNL so much) We’ll see."

TV networks would engage in an all-out bidding war to get J.J. Watt on television. He would not have a tough time getting a job, that's for sure.

"Spoiler alert: you’ll probably be pretty damn good at whatever you decide to do in the future. Congrats on an amazing career," Zach Lind said.

"I, live many others, look forward to your next chapter. Whatever that may be. Enjoy that beautiful family of yours. Those little ones grow up fast. Way too fast," Chuck Harris wrote.

"Your skill on mentoring is too valuable in my opinion. I would say whichever position it is to help younger athletes develop in their craft and more importantly developing the right support system around them is where I see you. Looking forward to the next chapter for you," a Twitter user wrote.

J.J. Watt will be a star in whichever career path he chooses.