NFL World Reacts To Josh Allen's Shocking Performance

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Against the Miami Dolphins in the wild-card matchup on Sunday, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's stat line doesn't tell the full story.

Allen threw for 244 yards and one touchdown through the first two-and-a-half quarters of play. But in the first half, behind two interceptions from Allen, the Dolphins crept back into the game after being down 17. The Bills went into halftime up only three points at 20-17.

"Josh Allen has THIRTY (30) interceptions + fumbles this year. Seems like potentially a problem but what do I know," Nick Wright said.

"Josh Allen is tied for the league lead in turnover-worthy plays and they’re the difference today," Steve Palazzolo said.

In Allen's first six playoff games from 2019-2021, he threw two interceptions. Against the Dolphins, he's thrown three so far.

"There is gonna be a very interesting conversation about Josh Allen if Buff loses this game. 3 Turnovers in his own territory. Idk," Richard Sherman said.

"Josh Allen is very talented but he is a turnover machine," one D.C. sports reporter said.

The Dolphins are chasing the biggest upset of the NFL playoffs down 34-24 with two minutes to go in the third quarter.

"Hard to win when your QB has 3 turnovers. Takes a special QB to overcome that. Let’s see if Josh Allen can do it but it’s gonna be tough," one fan said.