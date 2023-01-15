NFL World Reacts To Justin Herbert's Announcement

Chargers QB Justin Herbert © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Will Justin Herbert be playing for a new head coach next season? Not if he has anything to say about it.

Despite widespread calls for the Chargers to fire Brandon Staley, Herbert appears to have trust in his head coach moving forward.

Herbert announced on Sunday that he believes in Staley. He also has faith in the team's front office to make the right decisions.

In other words, Herbert isn't going to ignite speculation about Staley's future on his end.

"Lol of course he's going to endorse everyone, he's not going to say Staley sucks, the front office is terrible," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"And he will believe in the next head coach and front office too," a fan responded.

"But how much do the #Chargers believe in Staley if Sean Payton calls asking for the job," a Twitter user asked.

"He has to say that.. I don’t expect anything different from him Have to let Lombardi go," a fan wrote.

Justin Herbert would never say anything negative about his head coach. And he's not going to at any point in his career.

But that doesn't have to mean Herbert is happy without how this season turned out for the Chargers.