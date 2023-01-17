NFL World Reacts To Kevin Warren's Announcement

Kevin Warren © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Warren has one priority as the new president/CEO of the Chicago Bears, and it's to build a new stadium.

Warren, the former Big Ten commissioner, made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

It appears he's ready to move on from Soldier Field and find the NFC North franchise a new home.

"Chicago Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren says the "sole focus" for their stadium future is Arlington Park. '100%' The Bears are not considering any other stadium options — including Chicago's proposal to stay downtown," Front Office Sports tweeted.

It's now all but official that the Bears will be leaving Soldier Field in the coming years.

Kevin Warren wants out, and he's the man in charge.