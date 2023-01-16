NFL World Reacts To Kurt Warner's Announcement

Kurt Warner © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Vikings fans became furious with Kirk Cousins when he threw short of the sticks on a critical fourth down play on Sunday evening.

The play resulted in a turnover on downs, effectively ending Minnesota's season in the process.

Fan have been crushing Cousins ever since, but there might be more to the story.

Kurt Warner came to Cousins' defense with a video breakdown on Twitter today. In it, he explains that Cousins' decision was the right one, seeing that downfield coverage was air-tight, specifically on Justin Jefferson who had three defenders on him.

"Lots of talk about the last throw by @vikings @kirkcousins8 vs @giants yesterday - here’s how I see the play, why I completely understand what Kirk did & maybe what I would have done differently w/ playcall & read! #StudyBall @QBConfidential," Warner said on Twitter.

It's one thing to watch a game as a fan, but getting insight from an actual NFL quarterback here is really interesting.

Kirk Cousins clearly made the right decision given the coverage. If anything needs to be challenged, it's the play call.

"A hook or a slant route would have gained them the 8 yards needed. Poorly designed play for the amount of yards needed for a 1st down," one fan responded.

"So poor play design for the down and he missed the only real opportunity he had," a Twitter user replied.

"If Osborn cuts in at the sticks does Cousins throw it there. I feel like Osborn ran to far downfield before he cut in," a fan speculated.

"Dear every other analysts that have never been a QB in their life, and have no concept of time, pressure, and how the human brain works, please watch this. Thank you Kurt for showing what I saw live," a fan retweeted.

We appreciate the breakdown, Kurt. We're sure Cousins appreciates it as well.