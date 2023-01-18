NFL World Reacts to Lions Assistant's Surprising Decision

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ben Johnson has unfinished business in Detroit.

The Lions' offensive coordinator informed interested teams that he'll return to Detroit for the 2023 season. Johnson was supposed to travel to interview with for the Carolina Panthers' head coaching vacancy on Wednesday. Johnson's name was also on the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans' wish lists.

This is a huge retention for the Lions, as Johnson orchestrated the fifth-highest scoring offense in the NFL this season. The NFL world knows it, too.

"This is a HUGE deal for the Lions. I’m so excited to see a season of Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams together," Michael Florio of ProFootballTalk said.

After starting the season 1-6, the Lions won eight of their last 10 games to end the season 9-8 and with playoff hopes up until the last week of the regular season.

With Johnson, the Lions also return Amon-Ra St. Brown, the team's leading receiver, and Jared Goff, who had a resurgent year at quarterback, in part thanks to Johnson.

Jamaal Williams, who became the first Lions player to rush for 1,000+ yards since Reggie Bush in 2013, is set to become a free agent this offseason, but has expressed interest in returning to Detroit.

"Lions 10th Win of the Season," another said.

"Awesome awesome keep for #OurLions. Expect they’ll be a super popular bet to win NFC North in 2023," a fan said.

"Players want to stay here. Coaches want to stay here. Detroit is officially a destination," one fan said.