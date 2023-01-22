NFL World Reacts To Maria Taylor's Mistake During Live NBC Broadcast

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Maria Taylor is going viral on social media tonight, but for a reason you might not expect.

During a postgame show covering Saturday's Chiefs and Jaguars divisional matchup, the NBC analyst mistakenly called the Kansas City franchise the "Kansas sh---y Chiefs."

"Game one of the divisional round is done, the Kansas sh---y, City, Chiefs, they move on," Taylor said, accidentally.

Take a listen.

No hard feelings, Maria - it happens.

Here's what the football world had to say about the NBC analyst's NSFW mistake.

"Her correcting it makes it even more obvious she said 'sh-tty' haha," Ralph wrote.

Another fan posted this hilarious GIF.

Many others, though, simply found the mistake hilarious.

Kansas City advanced to their fifth straight AFC Championship game with their win tonight.

They'll take on the winner of Bengals-Bills tomorrow, though the location for the AFC title game will depend on Sunday's winner.

A Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship will be played at a neutral site while a Chiefs-Bengals title game would be hosted by Kansas City.