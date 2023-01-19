NFL World Reacts To Miami Dolphins' Firing

ANDRES LEIVA/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

Skylar Thompson and the Miami Dolphins outperformed expectations in Sunday's wild-card defeat to the Buffalo Bills. Nevertheless, a loss is a loss, and the Dolphins have begun rebuilding ahead of the 2023 campaign.

One of the team's first moves came today, relieving defensive coordinator Josh Boyer of his duties. In announcing Boyer's dismissal, McDaniel shed light on the decision and what direction the team is going in.

"I am grateful for Josh's contributions this year and throughout his tenure with the Dolphins," the Dolphins' head coach said. "The defense made strides through the season, so coming to this decision was not easy, but ultimately I feel it is in the best long-term interests of the Miami Dolphins and the continued growth of our players and team."

As Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network pointed out, this decision may not have boiled down entirely to performance. As a first-year head coach, McDaniel wasn't afforded the opportunity to surround himself with the exact staff he'd like.

Now, with a season under his belt and a reasonable degree of job security, McDaniel is capitalizing on the opportunity to build his own coaching staff.

This is further evidenced by the coaches dismissed alongside Boyer. Safeties coach Steve Gregory, outside linebackers coach Ty McKenzie, and assistant linebackers coach Steve Ferentz were all fired. Boyer, Gregory and Ferentz were all retained from the Dolphins' coaching staff under former head coach Brian Flores.

A near-consensus was reached among Dolphins fans that this change was necessary. Opposing quarterbacks played to a cumulative 95.3 QBR in 2022, ranking 28th among the league's 32 teams.

"Big E" of DolphinsTalk.com expounded on the upside of today's developments.

"You never like to see people get fired, but a lot of people saw this change coming. The Miami Dolphins defense underperformed in whole, although they were injured more than most teams in the NFL. Good luck to Josh Boyer & the other guys laid off today w/ their next roles."