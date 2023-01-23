NFL World Reacts To Micah Parsons' Monday Announcement

Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons © Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Despite a dominant performance from edge rusher Micah Parsons, the Cowboys fell to the 49ers in the NFC's divisional round on Sunday.

It's another disappointing outcome for the NFC East franchise. It's also the second postseason in a row the Cowboys were defeated by the Niners.

However, Parsons is keeping a positive perspective on things.

"Live in a place where people praise your failures and criticize your success! Find love within yourself," Parsons tweeted on Monday.

Micah Parsons has quickly become one of the biggest fan favorites in Dallas.

"You blew everyone away this year, bro. Well played," Brandon Morse wrote.

"You're the best. All of us felt your pain during the postgame comments. Thank you for fighting for this fanbase and this team. Hopefully things will fall our way one day," RSquared said.

"You played your heart out man. Thank you for giving 100% until the end," Achilles said.

"You had an outstanding season young man!!! We are proud of your hard work and dedication," Roman V2 said.

Congratulations on a great season, Micah. You played your heart our for the Cowboys on Sunday.