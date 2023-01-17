NFL World Reacts To Mike McCarthy's Announcement On Tuesday

© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

In the aftermath of Brett Maher's historically poor kicking night against the Buccaneers on Monday, there appears to only be one team confident in the kicker's services going forward.

That team just so happens to be his own, the Dallas Cowboys.

Cowboys' head coach Mike McCarthy spoke to the media today and confirmed that Dallas plans on staying with Maher as its placekicker.

“We’re going to forge ahead," McCarthy said on Tuesday.

Despite being the NFL's leader in career 60-yard field goal makes, Maher struggled to knock in point-after tries all night long yesterday. He missed three extra points in the first two quarters alone and missed his fourth during the second half.

What does the NFL world have to say about McCarthy's faith in his kicker?

One fan appears to understand the decision, tweeting, "you can’t really just switch kickers in the middle of the playoffs IMO so I get it. But this is gonna not go over well."

Some claim that Maher will cost the Cowboys against the 49ers this coming Sunday.

"Niners going to the NFC CHAMPIONSHIP," one twitter user writes.

"Maher’s kick goes wide right and the Niners win, 27-24," said another.

Others, however, believe a bounce-back performance is in order. For Maher's sake, we sure hope so, too.

"Maher winning it at the buzzer this week from deeeeeep," one Dallas supporter says.

"Brett Maher vs San Fran," tweeted another.