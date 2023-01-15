NFL World Reacts To Mike McDaniels' Postgame Explanation

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel © Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Mike McDaniel's mistake cost his team a trip to the AFC's divisional round.

The Dolphins were on the brink of upsetting the No. 2 seed Buffalo Bills on Sunday. However, a delay of game penalty derailed the team's final drive.

Facing fourth and one and down by three, McDaniel got the play call in too late and Skylar Thompson didn't get the snap in time. The Dolphins punted, as a result, and wound up losing the game.

McDaniel explained after the game that he was told by his staff that his offense got the first down on the play before. Once he learned it wasn't a first down, it was too late.

“There were compounding variables,” McDaniel said postgame, per team-provided video, via NESN. “There was some crowd noise that had to do with miss hearing the digits on the wristband. There was some issues within the huddle about communication and getting to the line of scrimmage… the last (delay of game) in particular had to do with — whether it was officials or coaching — some communication that we had gotten the first down.”

“… It was communicated to me from upstairs from the headset, I think! I was standing by an official. I had just gotten convicted information that it was a first down. So I don’t really know exactly who it was from. It’s probably the first time all year that it happened.”

A rookie mistake by a rookie head coach.

Hopefully this is a learning experience for Mike McDaniel and Co. Unfortunately, he be forced to think about it all offseason.