NFL World Reacts To Monday's Brandon Staley Update

Chargers' head coach Brandon Staley © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In the nearly two days since Los Angeles' heartbreaking Wild Card loss to Jacksonville, Chargers' head coach Brandon Staley has seen heaps of criticism sent his way.

Up 27-0 at one point on Saturday, the Chargers collapsed in the second half and fell 31-30 to a Jaguars team that had five turnovers on the day.

Almost immediately, Chargers' fans and the football community began calling for Staley to be fired. Given the circumstances surrounding the loss, that sentiment was at the least understandable and at the most, warranted.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter this Monday, however, those criticisms haven't seemed to penetrate the walls of the Chargers' front office.

"The early indications right now are that Brandon Staley is going to be safe," Schefter reported this afternoon on NFL Live.

What is the NFL world saying about today's update on Brandon Staley's job security?

It depends on which fanbase you ask.

Non-Charger supporters, like Doug McGrath, appear delighted that Staley could be hanging around the AFC West for one more season.

If you ask a fan of the Los Angeles franchise how they feel, however, the answer is likely to be a bit different.

Several Justin Herbert-supporters offered their takes on the news, as well.

"Herbert should be screaming for a trade. The franchise is ruining his career," one Oregon fan said.

"Herbert needs to sit out or demand a trade," wrote another.

Heading into the offseason, Staley's seat will likely remain red-hot.