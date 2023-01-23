NFL World Reacts To Monday's Christian McCaffrey Update

© Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers are one win over the Philadelphia Eagles away from clinching a spot in Super Bowl LVII, but their star running back's status is currently up in the air.

Christian McCaffrey is day-to-day with a calf contusion, though head coach Kyle Shanahan expects him to play in the NFC Divisional Championship on Sunday.



Defensive end Charles Omenihu and running back Elijah Mitchell, the team's leading rusher in the divisional round win over the Dallas Cowboys, are also day-to-day.

Here's what the NFL world is saying about the 49ers' injury updates on Monday.

Shanahan says he expects to have all three players back for Sunday. They’ll have to see how it goes during the week.

McCaffrey could be seen on the sideline working on his right calf in the final minutes of the game, saying after the game that he "was fighting but made it through, made it through great."

The 49ers take on the Eagles in the NFC Championship on Jan. 29.