NFL World Reacts To Monday's Josh Allen Announcement

Buffalo Bills fans have to be tired of hearing, "maybe next season."

Following yesterday's 27-10 loss to the Bengals in the divisional round, it seemed as if that quote was going to be the only reprieve for Bills Nation after what was another crushing postseason defeat.

Less than 24 hours since being knocked out of the playoffs, however, Bills fans have received some positive news as it relates to their franchise quarterback, Josh Allen.

According to Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith, Allen and the Bills' medical staff do not expect the quarterback to undergo offseason surgery to repair his injured throwing elbow. Allen also indicated that the injury, "won’t be an issue that affects his future."

Allen suffered the injury in a Week 9 loss to the New York Jets.

His overall output took a sizable hit following the game against the Jets, with Allen admitting, "that he made some mechanical adjustments to his throwing motion to accommodate the injury."

Prior to his mid-season elbow injury (seven games), Allen completed 173 of 264 pass attempts (65.5 percent) and tossed 19 touchdowns against six interceptions. He led the Bills to a 6-1 record over the team's first seven contests.

In the 11 games since (including playoffs), Allen's completion percentage has dropped from nearly 66 percent to just under 61 percent. Further, compared to his 19 touchdowns thrown before the injury (seven games), Allen has thrown just 19 in his last 11 games, a sizable drop-off on a per game basis.

What is the NFL world saying about Monday's Josh Allen update?

Some fans appear to have forgotten about the injury entirely.

"I completely forgot he was playing with a UCL injury. Feels like that happened a million years ago," Andy said.

Unsurprisingly, Bills fans seem to believe that today's announcement was a positive one.

"Well that's good news!" Chris wrote.

For the second season in a row, Allen and the Bills will be forced to watch the AFC Championship game from home.

But hey, at least there's always next year.