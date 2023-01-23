NFL World Reacts To Monday's Saquon Barkley Announcement

Giants RB Saquon Barkley © Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has reportedly made an important decision on his future in the NFL.

According to a report, the Giants offered Barkley a contract extension worth $12 million per year.

However, Barkley has reportedly turned it down.

The former Penn State star is seeking Christian McCaffrey money. In other words, Barkley wants around $16 million per year.

Saquon Barkley will likely have a tough time getting Christian McCaffrey money. While talented, he's not on McCaffrey's level just yet.

"Love the guy. But at $16 per he can find another team. This free agency class is as deep at the position as it's been in years and there are always quality starting caliber RBs to be found on days 2 and 3. $20 million is the higest AAV for an IOL right now. Only 26 IOL are...," one fan said.

"You don’t overpay for a RB. Giants prob won’t pay him that much since they aren’t a contending team. They got holes to fill & a QB issue. Pay or let Daniel Jones walk," another fan commented.

"CMC is a dual threat, he can line up as a slot receiver if his running game ever slows down," a Twitter user added.

It looks like Saquon Barkley's future in the Big Apple could be coming to an end unless he's willing to take around $12 million per year.