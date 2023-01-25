NFL World Reacts To MVP Finalists Reveal

The list of NFL MVP finalists was released this morning, and the following players made the cut: Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Justin Jefferson, and Joe Burrow.

Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings was the noteworthy appearance here, as a non-quarterback has taken home MVP honors just once since 2007.

One Bengals fan made the case for Burrow to win.

"Do the right thing and give it to Burrow. He turned the entire Bengals organization around in 3 years. Give this man some credit."

Elsewhere, another fan voiced a popular sentiment by criticizing Josh Allen's status as a finalist.

"I don't think Josh Allen belongs this year. He threw 14 interceptions and fumbled 13 times this season. In two games vs the Jets he was 34 / 61 for 352 yards, 1 TD and 2 INTs combined. He was good not great this year."

In what was a disappointing season by his standards, Allen was only able to lead the Buffalo Bills to the divisional round.

A Vikings supporter chimed in, "JJ won't win, but nice to see him recognized as the only non QB option."

Indeed, just being mentioned as a finalist for an award that traditionally goes to quarterbacks is a moral victory for Jefferson.

Mahomes is considered the most likely candidate of the five finalists to win MVP. One fan stated Mahomes' case to take home the honors, and did so with a zing.

"It's a shame Mahomes won't be at the NFL Honors to receive his second MVP award since he'll be in AZ prepping to win another Super Bowl."