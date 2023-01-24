NFL World Reacts To Packers' Asking Price For Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers are delivering a one-two punch to teams' draft capital for No. one-two.

NBC Sports' Peter King predicts Green Bay will ask a minimum of two first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft in a trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, King wrote.

"He not worth 2 firsts lol," a fan said in response to the news.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that it was a "real possibility" the Packers dish the 39-year-old quarterback this offseason, and New York Jets legend Joe Namath has already given the organization permission to un-retire his No. 12 for Rodgers to wear, if acquired.

"WOODY DONT DO IT WE COULD GET THE GOAT WOODY," one fan said.

Jets owner Woody Johnson has also previously said that he is willing to pay a steep price to complete the Gang Green puzzle with a reliable quarterback. The Jets rotated through four quarterbacks this season trying to steady a sinking ship.

"Yes Woody Johnson please give up 2 1st round picks for a 38 year old QB. Aaron already looks miserable in that uniform. Lol," another fan said.

Rodgers threw for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season. His passing yards production is his lowest since 2017, when he missed nine games with a broken collar bone.

"Two first round picks for an aging quarterback coming off of his worst season that hasn’t shown any passion for the game in a year. Surely that will go well for the Jets yep mhm not a bad idea at all no siree!" a local sports reporter said.

King said Rodgers' potential landing destinations as the Jets, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks.

Rodgers is due to make just under $60 million next season.

"For me it’s a Hard no on two 1sts & $50m/year on a player who could get a year in & decide he’s done with football. #RaiderNation," one fan said.