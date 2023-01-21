NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Leaving Saturday's Game With Injury

NFL Injury Report: Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes briefly left Saturday's game against the Jaguars with an apparent lower-leg injury.

Late in the first quarter, the Kansas City quarterback became tangled up with Jacksonville defenders while attempting to get up from a pile.

He limped to the sideline before spending a few minutes in the Chiefs' locker room.

Mahomes' apparent injury has caused quite the stir on social media this afternoon.

Here's how Mahomes himself reacted to being sent off the Kansas City sideline for a check-up.

And now, here's what some in the NFL World had to say about Mahomes briefly leaving Saturday's contest.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Mahomes is questionable to return to the game.

The Chiefs currently lead the Jaguars 17-10 at halftime.