NFL World Reacts To Possible Tom Brady Punishment

Quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost 31-14 to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. © Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

A disappointing season for legendary quarterback Tom Brady ended with a whimper on Monday night, as Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost 31-14 to the Dallas Cowboys.

Now, it's looking like the NFL might add insult to injury, so to speak, for the 45-year-old.

During the third quarter of Monday's game, Brady attempted to slide-tackle Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker, like you might see on a soccer pitch, as Hooker returned what was initially ruled to be a fumble by Bucs' wide receiver Chris Godwin.

Brady wasn't flagged on the play, and the fumble was ultimately overturned by a replay review. However, ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio reported Tuesday that the NFL could fine Brady for what many around the league have called a dirty play.

The majority of football fans seem to be in agreement in wanting Brady punished.

"Should definitely be fined," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"Dirty cheater," posted another.

As pointed out by Florio, Brady has been fined for "using his foot as a weapon" in the past. In 2010, the league docked him $10,000 for spiking Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed with his cleat while sliding.

That said, several fans are skeptical the NFL will do anything to Brady, who in their view is usually on the receiving end of protection from the league's officials and front office.

"The NFL won't do anything," one fan tweeted. "Brady can do no wrong."

"The more the public and media talk about it then the NFL has to do something but trust me they don't want to," wrote another. "They want everyone to be quiet so it just goes away."

The bigger question surrounding Brady is whether the slide tackle will be remembered as part of his final game as a Buccaneer — or perhaps even his final NFL game, period.

Brady, who announced his retirement following last season before undoing his decision, is set to become a free agent. He said following Monday's game that he would assess his future "one day at a time."