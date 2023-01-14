NFL World Reacts To Rams' Matthew Stafford Decision

As the Rams limped to a 5-12 record this season, many around the NFL wondered whether the franchise was headed for a total reset, with potential departures rumored from both head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford.

But the past two days have revealed that the Super Bowl winning coach and signal-caller will both be back in 2023.

After reportedly mulling retirement, McVay informed the team Friday that he plans to return next season. Then, Saturday, Adam Schefter reported that the Rams will pick up Stafford's 2023 option bonus and 2024 salary, ensuring he is back on the roster next season. The move will pay Stafford, who missed the final seven games of this season due to injury, $62 million.

The reaction from the NFL world has been mixed.

Some believe the Rams are poised to contend for the Super Bowl once again next season with a healthy Stafford and Cooper Kupp.

"Rams will be dangerous in 2023," one fan wrote on Twitter. "Stay healthy!"

Others, however, feel that is too much money to pay a 34-year-old quarterback who battled numerous injuries in 2022 — especially given the team's glaring needs elsewhere, particularly along the offensive line. The Rams' unit finished the season ranked 25th in the NFL in Pro Football Focus' offensive line rankings.

"I suppose they have to do it, but man," Marcus Mosher of PFF tweeted. "That would make me very, very nervous."

Clearly, the Rams are in win-now mode, trying to nab a second Lombardi Trophy before the likes of Stafford and star defensive tackle Aaron Donald call it a career.

Time will tell whether Stafford has one more strong season left in him.