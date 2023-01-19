NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Lamar Jackson Announcement

Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

If the Baltimore Ravens have any say on the matter, Lamar Jackson will continue be their starting quarterback in 2023 and beyond.

Speaking with the media on Thursday, Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta offered high praise for their franchise quarterback.

"100 percent. 200 percent. Lamar Jackson is our quarterback," Harbaugh said today, with DeCosta adding, "We're excited to start up negotiations again with Lamar Jackson."

After missing significant time at the tail end of each of the past two seasons due to injury, many believed that the Ravens might look at going in another direction at quarterback.

Today's update appears to refute those claims - at least for now.

What does the NFL world think about Baltimore's announcement on Lamar Jackson's future with the team?

Some Ravens' fans are understandably excited.

"IT'S A NEW ERA NOW LETS FILE THAT PAPERWORK," one Baltimore supporter wrote.

Another is predicting a monster comeback season for the 2019 NFL MVP.

"Lamar Jackson every week this season," RavensFlock20 says.

Others are floating around potential trades in response to Jackson's presumed return in 2023.

Jackson is reportedly set to play a part in the team's search for its next offensive coordinator following the firing of longtime assistant Greg Roman earlier today.