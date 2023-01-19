NFL World Reacts to Ravens' Major Staff Shakeup

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Greg Roman stepped down as the Baltimore Ravens' offensive coordinator on Thursday. Roman received criticism from fans all season long for the team's lack of explosive plays and poor passing attack.

The 2022 Ravens finished No. 16 in the NFL in total yards and No. 19 in points scored. On the ground, they ranked second with 2,720 yards.

"After coaching the Baltimore Ravens offense to a third playoff appearance in four years, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman is stepping away from the team to pursue other opportunities," the team said in a statement. "Roman's offenses while in Baltimore set a number of All-Time NFL records, including the NFL record for rushing yards in a season (3,216 yards in 2019), rushing yards by a quarterback in a season (Lamar Jackson's 1,206 yards in 2019)... most games in a season with over 200 rushing yards (six in 2020) and most consecutive games with over 100 rushing yards (43 from 2019-20)."

Despite Roman's collection of accolades, his departure is a welcomed change in the eyes of Baltimore fans.

"GREG ROMAN IS GONE. LETS F---ING GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!" one fan said.

"HE'S GONE GREG ROMAN IS FINALLY GONE RAHHHHHHHHHH," another fan said.

"Wishing the best for Greg Roman but it’s a new era in Baltimore," a fan said.

Player tension and frustration grew under Roman, and Robert Griffin III thinks he knows why.

"Greg Roman may be of the greatest run game tacticians I have ever been around at the NFL level," the former quarterback and current ESPN analyst said. "RBs and TEs love his system because they EAT. WRs absolutely hate it. That’s why free agent WRs didn’t want to go to or stay in Baltimore. It was never about Lamar Jackson."