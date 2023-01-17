NFL World Reacts To Russell Gage's Announcement On Tuesday

© Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was stretchered off the field after taking a hard shot to the neck late in the fourth quarter of the team's wild-card loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday.

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers said Gage was taken to a local hospital and kept overnight for observation. A few hours later, Gage posted an update of his own.

"I appreciate all of the texts, calls, thoughts and prayers you all have expressed towards my family and I," Gage tweeted. "I just wanted to let you all know that I’m doing great and in great spirits! Thank you!"

The 26-year-old's post allowed many to take a sigh of relief.

"Love you brudduh," Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko replied.

"Oh my this is the best news of the day!! Prayers for you Russell!!" a fan said.

"Oh thank goodness. That hit looked way too much like Ryan Shazier," a fan said.

"*So many* football fans woke up first thing this morning hoping to see a message like this... Glad to hear you're doing well. Lots of people holding their breath overnight..." another said.

In his first season with Tampa Bay, Gage caught 51 passes for 426 and five touchdowns. He played four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, where he was drafted with the 194th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Gage's injury comes two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and needed CPR and AED on the field of a prime-time Monday Night Football game.

"It was really tough — especially with what happened a couple weeks ago," Buccaneers inside linebacker Lavonte David said after the game. "Russ is a great dude off the field and a great guy on the field. We definitely hope he's well. He was moving and stuff like that; that was a good sign. Definitely hope he's OK."