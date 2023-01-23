NFL World Reacts To Sunday Night's Tony Pollard Announcement

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard © Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard suffered a far more serious injury on Sunday night than was previously believed.

According to a report, Pollard suffered a fractured left fibula during the Cowboys' playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Unfortunately, it reportedly will require surgery. It's about a three-month recovery for that type of surgery.

"Tony Pollard suffered a fractured left fibula that will require surgery, according to multiple sources. Normally those require a three-month recovery. Bad," said Todd Archer.

Another brutal development for the Cowboys, who saw their season end at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

"Hate that so much for him," one Twitter user wrote.

"Hate this for Pollard One of the most exciting players in the league imo," a fan said on social media.

"Sad to see this in Pollard's final game before free agency. Did more than enough to prove that he can be a star back for someone in this league - could end up as a bargain this offseason," Bill Barnwell wrote.

Tony Pollard deserves a big contract this offseason. Unfortunately, his recovery will impact his free-agency process.