NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Brett Maher Pregame Drama

The Dallas Cowboys need Brett Maher at his best tonight vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

However, it doesn't sound like he's getting off to the best start during pregame warmups.

According to a report, Maher has been "shaky" on a few of his warmup kicks at Levi's Stadium.

"Cowboys kicker Brett Maher has been shaky in pregame warmups," said Clarence Hill Jr.

To make matters worse, the Niners are now attempting to get insider Maher's head ahead of the game.

The 49ers took exception with where Maher was warming up before the game, so a few players invaded the drill and refused to move. Maher was pretty upset about it, apparently.

"A little drama in Cowboys-49ers pregame: Niners apparently took offense to Cowboys kicker Brett Maher warming up on side of field, stepping in middle of his operation to interrupt drill. Niners eventually allowed Maher to resume kicking. He made next try," said Michael Gehlken.

Maher's pregame warmups have been so bad Jerry Jones reportedly came onto the field to talk to the veteran kicker. That's never happened before from Jones.

"Maher just missed 2 more and Jerry Jones literally walked on to the field to talk to him. I have NEVER seen that before," Tim Kawakami reported.

The 49ers know what happened last Saturday. Maher missed four extra-point attempts during the Cowboys' win.

If San Francisco can continue to frustrate Maher before the game, he may miss a few more this evening.