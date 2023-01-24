NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers, AFC Announcement

Each of the past two offseasons, drama has swirled over whether or not Aaron Rodgers would return to the Packers or continue his legendary NFL career with a new team. Both times, he's found himself back in Green Bay, even signing a three-year contract worth $150 million a year ago.

As a result, when speculation first started to swirl that Rodgers could either retire or be on the move this year, it was largely met with skepticism from NFL fans.

But smoke continues to billow around the notion that Rodgers might actually suit up for a new team in 2023.

The latest report suggesting that as a possibility came from ESPN's Adam Schefter, who said Tuesday that the Packers would explore their options when it came to trading Rodgers. However, there's a catch: the franchise reportedly will not trade Rodgers within the NFC.

The reaction to the report from NFL fans has been mixed. Some still say they'll believe that Rodgers is being traded only when they see it.

"I'll believe it when it happens," one tweeted. "All I know is this is going to drag on for months."

Others, however, have taken this as a sign that Rodgers' 18-year run in Green Bay is over. Fans are speculating that he could fit with several AFC teams, but the most popular picks seem to be the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets.

"Raiders & Jets are now on the clock," a fan wrote.

"Packers trade Aaron Rodgers to the Raiders for Derek Carr," posted another. "You heard it here first."

"Looks like the Jets and Packers will be making another trade for a future HOF QB," said a third.

As the last tweet alludes to, it wouldn't be the first time that a longtime Packers quarterback was traded to the Jets. The Packers sent Brett Favre to New York in 2008 to make way for Rodgers to take over the starting job.

That has not been lost on NFL fans. Favre only played one season with the Jets before finishing his career with two years as the starting quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings. Quite a few are joking that Rodgers will find his way back to the NFC North by following the same path.



"He's going to be a Jet next year then will be throwing touchdown passes to Justin Jefferson in 2024 I'm afraid," a Twitter user wrote.

There are still quite a few moving parts at play here. For one, Rodgers has to decide whether or not he plans to return to the field in 2023, something he's remained coy about since the Packers' season ended at the hands of the Detroit Lions on Jan. 8. The Packers would also be on the hook for about $40 million in dead cap money if he's traded. As a result, they are reportedly asking for a potential trade partner to send at least two first-round picks in return for Rodgers.

This situation could well end like the last two years, with Rodgers back in Green Bay.

But for now, at least, fans of AFC teams like the Raiders and Jets can dream about watching Rodgers in 2023.