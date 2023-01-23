NFL World Reacts To The Jimmy Garoppolo Announcement On Monday

Could we see Jimmy Garoppolo return for the 49ers this Sunday in the NFC Championship?

The Niners have been teasing Garoppolo's return for several weeks now.

However, it doesn't appear it's going to happen just yet.

Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday that he'd be "very surprised" if Garoppolo can play on Sunday vs. the Eagles.

“X-ray tomorrow to see how things are going,” Shanahan said, via Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group. “I’d be very surprised if he was out there this week.”

Not only is unlikely Garoppolo plays due to injury; it's also hard to believe the Niners would bench Brock Purdy.

The rookie sensation is on an improbable win streak as of late. There's no way the 49ers bench him for Garoppolo, who's coming off an injury.

"just like the crazy idea that we ought to sign Tom Brady next season, Jimmy G has played his last down for SF already," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"Live or die with Purdy! If he really screws up, there's always Brady for next season. He would be awesome with this team," a social media user wrote.

"Surely [Shanahan] wouldnt be dumb enough to throw JG in even if he was medically cleared....surely....," another fan replied.

If the 49ers win this weekend, then we can discuss the possibility of Garoppolo returning from his injury. Even then, this is Brock Purdy's team now.