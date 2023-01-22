NFL World Reacts To The Latest Jimmy Garoppolo Announcement

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo © Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Will Jimmy Garoppolo return for the San Francisco 49ers before the postseason ends? That appears to be where things are trending.

Kyle Shanahan told reporters this week that Garoppolo has an "outside chance" of playing in the NFC Championship next weekend if the Niners advance today.

And then if the Niners beat the Cowboys and won the NFC title game, Garoppolo would have an even "better chance" at playing in the Super Bowl.

If we get to that point, however, would San Francisco really bench rookie sensation Brock Purdy for the veteran Garoppolo?

"49ers’ HC Kyle Shanahan said Jimmy Garoppolo has an 'outside chance' to be ready for the NFC Championship Game if San Francisco were able to advance to it, but that 'there’d be a better chance' for him to be ready for the Super Bowl if the 49ers could get that far," said Schefter.

NFL fans are pretty stunned that there's even a chance of Garoppolo returning during the postseason.

"Fireable offense if Shanahan benches Purdy," one Twitter user wrote.

"This is a bit misleading. He would only be serving as backup if he was available. Which is a big positive in the event of injury. Because he knows the offense, the system, and has obviously played in huge games including starting a Super Bowl. No offense, Josh Johnson," one NFL fan wrote.

"Jimmy Garoppolo was in the 49ers' locker room walking around in tennis shoes today. First time I've seen him without a boot. Timeline checks out: This past Sunday was the 6-week mark post-broken foot," David Lombardi added earlier this week.

Brock Purdy's the man for now. But Garoppolo's potential return could complicate the team's quarterback situation.

Of course, this could be all for nothing if the Niners lose to the Cowboys on Sunday.