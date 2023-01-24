NFL World Reacts To The Packers' Aaron Rodgers Announcement

On Monday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared that if the Green Bay Packers received the right offer, trading Aaron Rodgers wouldn't be out of the question.

According to a new update this Tuesday afternoon, there appears to be a prerequisite for any team looking to land the Packers' signal caller next season - don't be from the NFC.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Green Bay "will explore" the idea of trading Rodgers but they will not be moving him within the NFC.

The Packers' asking price for Rodgers reportedly starts with two first-round picks. Should Green Bay move their longtime signal caller this offseason, they'll be on the hook for at least $40 million in dead cap.

What is the NFL world saying about the Packers' Aaron Rodgers news this Tuesday?

Several fans of teams residing in the AFC put forward their best recruiting pitches.

One Colts' supporter, however, doesn't appear to be excited about potentially landing Rodgers.