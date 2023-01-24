NFL World Reacts To The Panthers' Coaching Search Announcement

The NFL world is still waiting for the first domino to fall in the coaching carousel, with all five teams in need of a head coach having yet to fill their vacancies.

It sounds like at least one of those teams could be getting close to doing so.

Charlotte-based reporter Will Kunkel reported Tuesday that the Panthers have completed all of their initial interviews. While the team still plans to conduct a second round of interviews before making a hire, the report means the candidate pool for the job is fixed.

"The Panthers have competed all initial interviews," Kunkel tweeted. "They will make a 2nd round of interviews before making their decision, per sources. Meaning — there will be no new candidates."

The candidates who have interviewed for the position so far are Steve Wilks, Jim Caldwell, Frank Reich, Shane Steichen, Ejiro Evero, Ken Dorsey, Mike Kafka, Sean Payton and Kellen Moore.

Moore, who has spent the past four seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, became the last addition to that list when the Panthers interviewed him Tuesday.

Payton is the most high-profile name on the list. While the Panthers interviewed the former New Orleans Saints head coach, a report made the rounds Tuesday from Denver radio host Benjamin Allbright that that market for Payton has dried up and that he's likely to return to his television job with Fox next season.

The Panthers have been without a head coach for longer than any other NFL team, having fired Matt Rhule following Week Five. Wilks took over as interim head coach and led the team to a 6-6 record in its final 12 games.

Several fans seem to want Wilks to receive the job full-time, assuming Payton isn't interested.

"If Payton turns it down then Wilks is the only option in my book," one tweeted.

"If David Tepper won't select Steve Wilks then I just hope it will be Sean Payton man," wrote another.

It shouldn't be long now until we know who will coach the Panthers in 2023. Then, the franchise can shift its focus to who will start at quarterback.