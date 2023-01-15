NFL World Reacts To The Sean Payton Announcement

Former NFL head coach Sean Payton © Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Will Sean Payton coach in the NFL next season? It may all depend on one AFC West team: the Los Angeles Chargers.

According to CBS, Payton "has had his eyes" on the Los Angeles Chargers head coaching job.

The only issue is the Chargers have yet to fire current head coach Brandon Staley. But following the team's stunning playoff loss on Saturday night, it's hard to imagine they won't move on.

Payton certainly appears interest in the Chargers' job.

The football world thinks it's a perfect fit.

"I don’t see a way that Staley keeps his job after this DEBACLE. Up 27-0 and lose with that talent. Sean Payton or someone else will be coaching that tm next season," Shannon Sharpe said.

"Makes sense.. seems like that is what he was waiting for," one Twitter user wrote.

"They can save Justin Herbert from the Aaron Rodgers career arc," one fan responded.

"As he should…chargers should give up whatever it cost….it is a no brainer for both sides," a fan said.

"I thought so. Denver is too cold and he probably doesn't want to work w/Wilson. Doesn't want to work w/Kyler Murray either. He's been eyeing LA for some time now, and it looks like the 'decent interval' between Staley's firing and Payton's hiring won't be that long," a fan speculated on social media.

Will Sean Payton be coaching in Los Angeles next season?