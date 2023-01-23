NFL World Reacts To The Stefon Diggs Announcement

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs © Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Is Stefon Diggs wanting out of Buffalo following the Bills' crushing playoff loss to the Bengals on Sunday?

According to a report, Diggs gathered all of his belongings and tried to leave the stadium before the Bills' coaches even got to the tunnel area after the game.

Bills practice squad running back Duke Johnson prevented Diggs from leaving the stadium. He eventually got him back to the locker room.

However, Diggs left just a few minutes later.

"Bills WR Stefon Diggs darted out of the locker room with all his stuff before some of the Bills coaches were even down to the tunnel area. Practice squad RB Duke Johnson stopped Diggs before he left the stadium and brought him back to the locker room. He left a few minutes later," Joe Buscaglia said.

It's a bad look from Stefon Diggs, no matter how you spin it. Ditching your team after a loss is pretty lame.

"He ha like 2 targets in the 2nd half I'd be pretty pissed too," a fan said.

"Front-runner. Not sure how you bring him back next year with such behavior. Can free up a lot of cap room, at least," a Twitter user wrote.

"Just an emotional response to a tough loss. Shouldn’t be viewed that deep," DeeJay Johnson argues.

"Losing is emotional, please don’t judge," said former Buffalo Bill John 'POPS' Davis.

It will be very interesting to see how Stefon Diggs conducts himself this offseason. Will he try and force his way out of Buffalo?