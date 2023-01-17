NFL World Reacts To The Titans' General Manager Announcement

The Tennessee Titans have hired a new general manager to replace the fired Jon Robinson. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Another NFL front office vacancy has been filled.

A day after the Arizona Cardinals hired Monti Ossenfort as the team's new general manager, the Tennessee Titans have reportedly finalized their hire for the same position.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, the Titans are hiring former San Francisco 49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon to replace Jon Robinson, who was fired midway through the season.

Carthon played three seasons as a running back and kick returner in the NFL before becoming a scout. He worked his way up to becoming the director of pro personnel for the 49ers in 2017, working alongside general manager John Lynch.

NFL Twitter, both Titans fans and observers around the league, seem to like the hire. The 49ers, who with a win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday will have advanced to the NFC Championship in three of the past four seasons, have been a popular franchise for teams around the league to try and emulate in recent seasons.

"Longtime personnel man has helped develop one of the league's best rosters," ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler said of Carthon.

"Damn good hire on paper," a fan tweeted. "If he had anything to do with building that roster, we should be in good hands.

"Love this choice," another fan posted. "From the beginning I thought he would be a top candidate. Picking from the 49ers front office is a good model and direction of this franchise."

The Titans fired Robinson amid their seven-game losing streak to end the season. The biggest challenge for Carthon will be finding a way to add weapons to a passing game that ranked 30th in the NFL in 2022, averaging 171.4 yards per game.

The hire has ramifications for the 49ers, as well.

While the team is losing part of its front office, it will gain a pair of compensatory draft picks from the NFL. The 49ers will receive an additional third-round pick in both the 2023 and 2024 drafts, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner.