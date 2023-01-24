NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery?

In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just not for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A scoop from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler was relayed by Dov Kleiman on Twitter.

"The Raiders believe Tom Brady would consider signing with them if he returns for the 2023 season," Kleiman tweeted. "The Raiders are one of 'about three teams' Brady would consider, according to [Jeremy Fowler]. The Bucs are also not completely out of it."

Wow. We'd heard previously that the Las Vegas Raiders would be interested in having Brady replace Derek Carr as the team's new quarterback. Earlier this month, Albert Breer said the team would "unequivocally" make a play to sign the seven-time Super Bowl winner.

But it changes the equation entirely hearing that interest is mutual from Brady's camp. Many in the football ecosystem think this is a natural fit thanks to the presence of longtime former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as the team's head coach, including NFL alum and analyst Thomas Davis.

"He [Brady] has an opportunity to reunite with Josh McDaniels. We all know what Tom Brady is capable of when you provide weapons. And what do the Raiders have? A ton of weapons."

Similarly, two-thirds of the cast on ESPN's First Take tabbed Las Vegas as the most sensible destination for Brady.

Where there's smoke there's often fire, and right now the Raiders appear to be frontrunners to land Brady.