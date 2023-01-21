NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Punishment

© Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady has not yet revealed whether his NFL career is over or whether he will return for a 24th NFL season.

If he does indeed deserve to call it a career, he'll enter retirement a little bit lighter in the wallet.

The NFL announced on Saturday that Brady has been fined $16,444 for unnecessary roughness. The fine resulted from a soccer-style slide tackle that Brady attempted on Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker on Monday night.

Hooker's return of a Chris Godwin fumble was eventually negated by replay, but that didn't stop the NFL from fining Brady — or center Ryan Jensen, for that matter. Jensen was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play and fined $8,333 as a result.

NFL fans aren't exactly feeling bad for Brady. Quite a few expressed surprise that the league actually fined him considering the number of roughing the passer penalties that have been called in his favor through the years.

"Let Brady keep the fine and let's put away the flag for roughing the passer for one quarter of his game 1 next season," one fan tweeted.

"The NFL actually penalized Tom Brady for something this is crazy," another wrote.

"My god he really is retiring," said a third.

Brady has been quiet about his future since Monday. A report emerged Saturday morning that his Buccaneer teammates are not expecting him to return to the team next season.