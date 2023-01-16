NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's 2023 Sleeper Team

Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tom Brady's NFL future may hinge on tonight's wild-card showdown against the Dallas Cowboys. But if the future Hall of Famer finds a new home over the offseason, one potential suitor has been floated.

Ian Rapoport suggested- and yes, he was being serious- the New York Jets.

That's right, the team Brady competed with in the AFC East from 2000 to 2019 may make a recruiting play for Tom.

Of course, the Jets wouldn't be alone in their pursuit of Brady. And the team previously doubled down on its commitment to Zach Wilson. But what a spectacle it would be to see Tom Brady in a Jets jersey.

As could be expected, this rumor turned Twitter on its head.

"Better chance of a blizzard in hell before Tom Brady becomes a member of the Jets franchise," tweeted The Jets Way.

Elsewhere, Michael Marino tweeted that Lamar Jackson should be the Jets' primary target, and that a pursuit of Brady would be surprising.

"I think for Jets QB they realistically pray Lamar becomes available and then attempt to outbid everyone...Brady would surprise me for Jets. If all that fails, Carr/Jimmy [Garoppolo]."

Another fan wasn't opposed to the idea of Brady on the Jets, but wanted the team to do its due diligence on fellow QB vets Derek Carr and Aaron Rodgers as well.

"I hope the Jets go through back channels to find out if Lamar Jackson, Derek Carr, Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady want to be a NY Jet in 2023."