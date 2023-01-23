NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Announcement On Monday

Will Tom Brady play football next season?

That's the question everyone's asking the 45-year-old NFL quarterback these days.

However, Brady isn't willing to share any insight just yet. In fact, he's tired of getting asked questions about what he's doing next season.

During his Let's Go! podcast on Monday, Brady said he has no idea what he's going to do. But he said in his fired-up, Brady-like fashion.

“If I knew what I was going to f---ing do I would’ve already f---ing done it," he told Jim Gray. "I’m taking it a day at a time. I appreciate you asking. Thank you.''

It really sounds like Tom Brady doesn't know what he's going to do next season.

"Brady says he has been spending time with his kids and doing all the things he 'put in the drawer,' during the season. He said there’s no 'soft landing,' for the end of an NFL season," Rick Stroud adds.

Translation: He's actually considering retirement again.

"Why do y’all be wanting these players to rush through Life Altering decisions. We’ll know when they decide. This all to manufacture drama. Same with Rodgers," one fan wrote.

Brady's answer also gives off major Nick Saban, "quit asking" vibes.

"Tom really said," Kenny Morales tweeted with an accompanying video of Saban's infamous interview with Maria Taylor.

Tom Brady can still play football at a high level, there's no doubt about it. But he's no longer the king of the sport.

Brady's No. 1 priority this offseason is finding a contender to play for, because Tampa Bay certainly isn't one.