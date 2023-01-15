NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's 'Likely' Team Next Season

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady © Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Will Tom Brady be playing for a new team next season?

Rumors are running wild that Brady, who's set to become a free agent this coming offseason, will sign with a new team for the 2023 season.

However, a new report indicates Brady might be staying put in Tampa Bay.

As long as Brady keeps playing, it's most likely the Buccaneers he'll be suiting up for, according to a report.

"IF Tom Brady plays next season, the #Buccaneers are still his most likely team despite all the interest he’ll get from others," said Rob Maaddi.

Let's take a look at what the NFL world is saying about Tom Brady's most likely team in 2023.

"Yeah, not buying this. He’s a raider, as I’ve said from the start. Next," one fan wrote.

"Ehhhhhh I don't think so," a fan said on Twitter.

"This has always been the common sense scenario all along. All the rumors and reports about other teams make for good #content, but if Brady plays in 2023, a 4th season w/Evans, Godwin, Wirfs, Jensen, Lenny, etc. makes way more sense than starting over somewhere else," said Luke Easterling.

Some expect Brady to stay, others expect him to leave. You know what that means? No one knows what he's doing yet. It's all speculation.

Where do you think Brady will be playing in 2023?