NFL World Reacts To Tony Romo's Performance Today

Former NFL QB Tony Romo © Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Romo calling today's AFC Playoff game between the Bills and Dolphins alongside Jim Nantz.

Romo, 42, is already a star in the broadcasting business.

However, fans aren't exactly pleased with his performance today.

Romo called Josh Allen "Mr. January" during today's game. The problem is Allen's playoff history is both limited and not too impressive, at least not yet.

"Tony Romo calling Josh Allen Mr. January is a whole new level of cringe," said Chiefs Hive.

"@tonyromo I don’t mind you being a commentator, I usually like you, but, Josh Allen is NOT Mr January. Please. Stop cowering to @nflcommish," one fan wrote.

"Tom Brady has won 9 Conference Title games and Patrick Mahomes has yet to be eliminated before the Championship game but for some reason Tony Romo thinks Josh Allen is "Mr January".....have you no shame CBS," another fan said on Twitter.

"Romo calling Josh Allen “Mr. January” for having 2 great playoff performances in 6 playoff games is such an odd, yet not in any way shocking thing to hear," LanceTHESPOKEN tweeted.

Tony Romo might want to save the "Mr. January" nickname for a quarterback more deserving.

With that being said, Josh Allen could deserve that nickname by the end of the Bills' playoff run.